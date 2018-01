Jan 8 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv:

* SAYS ‍QIAGEN AND DIASORIN PARTNER TO OFFER FULLY AUTOMATED TUBERCULOSIS DETECTION WITH QUANTIFERON-TB GOLD PLUS AVAILABLE ON LIAISON ANALYZER SYSTEMS​

* SAYS ‍DIASORIN TO ADD NOVEL CONTENT TO ALREADY BROAD LIAISON MENU, OVER 7,000 SYSTEMS INSTALLED​

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCES MILESTONE OF OVER 40 MILLION QUANTIFERON-TB TESTS SINCE LAUNCH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)