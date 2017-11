BRIEF-Qiagen NV posts qtrly adjusted EPS $0.32‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV

* Qiagen NV - qtrly EPS $0.21; qtrly adjusted EPS $0.32‍​

* Qiagen NV - reaffirming 2017 adjusted EPS target of $1.25-1.27 cer before restructuring‍​

* Qiagen NV - qtrly net sales $364.0 million versus $338.7 mln‍​

* Qiagen NV - qtrly adjusted net sales $364.4 million versus $338.7 million

* Qiagen NV - for full-year 2017, Qiagen expects adjusted net sales to grow approximately 7 pct cer

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $363.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: