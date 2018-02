Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv:

* DGAP-ADHOC: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN TO CONDUCT AN UP TO US$200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ‍REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT EARLIEST ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018, AND TO BE COMPLETED ON DECEMBER 21, 2018, AT LATEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: