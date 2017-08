July 27 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv

* Says q2 net sales $349.0 million (+4% actual); adjusted net sales $349.6 million (+5% actual, +7% CER vs. +5-6% CER guidance)

* Says upgrades 2017 adjusted sales outlook after solid h1

* Says now expects 7% cer growth

* Says keeps adjusted eps target before restructuring of $1.25-1.27 cer