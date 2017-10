Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd

* Sparkling Square Holdings Co as vendor and Metro Smart Holdings as purchaser entered into provisional S&P agreements

* Vendor agreed to sell & purchaser agreed to purchase sale shares & sale loans at total consideration of HK$62.5 million

* Group is expected to record a gain of approximately HK$1.8 million from disposal

* Upon completion, disposal companies will cease to be subsidiaries of company