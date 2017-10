Aug 11 (Reuters) - Qingdao Holdings International Ltd

* Unit entered into a memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

* MOU in relation to formation of a joint venture company, which shall be 51 pct and 49 pct owned by QQTSCL and JV party, respectively

* JV company will be established in PRC and it is intended to be principally engaged in education-related business