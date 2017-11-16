FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Qiwi PLC reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qiwi PLC

* Qiwi announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 17.38

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍total adjusted net revenue increased 22 pct to rub 3,238 million ($55.8 million)​

* Qiwi PLC - 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to increase by 30 pct to 40 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC - ‍qiwi upgrades 2017 guidance​

* Qiwi PLC - ‍total adjusted net revenue for 2017 is expected to increase by 12 pct to 16 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍diluted profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of parent of rub 12.84 ​

* Qiwi PLC - 2017 ‍adjusted net profit including sovest, tochka and rocketbank expenses is expected to decline by 17 pct to 27 pct over 2016​

* Qiwi PLC qtrly ‍revenue rub 5,130​ million versus rub 4,412 million

* Qiwi PLC - ‍expect no material contribution to 2017 total adjusted net revenue from sovest project, tochka and rocketbank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

