Feb 8 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* QPR SOFTWARE OYJ - QPR DELIVERS PROCESS MINING SOFTWARE TO A GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY’S EUROPEAN BUSINESS UNIT

* ‍DEAL CONSISTS OF QPR PROCESSANALYZER CLOUD SERVICE AND AN IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT​ Source: bit.ly/2nLTiAl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)