BRIEF-Qpr Software Plc Q4 Net Sales Up At Eur ‍2​.4 Million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* REG-STRONG GROWTH IN LICENSE SALES

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍2​.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍187​,000 VERSUS EUR 252,000 YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.03 BE PAID​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES WILL GROW IN 2018​

* ‍NET SALES FROM CONSULTING SERVICES ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO GROW FROM PREVIOUS YEAR.​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL IMPROVE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR.​