Oct 19 (Reuters) - QRF COMM VA:

* QRF COMM. VA - QRF - AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SIX RETAIL PREMISES IN ANTWERP AND OSTEND

* TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF THE REAL ESTATE AMOUNTS TO 12.5 MEUR‍​

* PROPERTIES GENERATE AN AGGREGATE ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY 665 KEUR

* THE FAIR VALUE OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO INCREASES TO MORE THAN 290 MEUR