BRIEF-QRF Comm FY Net Profit Group Share Down At 4.8‍​ Million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - QRF COMM VA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 14.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASE OF EPRA EARNINGS BY 12.5% TO 8.33 MILLION EUR IN 2017

* FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT END DEC EUR 287.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 250.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REMAINS PRUDENT ABOUT RETAIL PROPERTY MARKET BECAUSE RETAIL SECTOR IS IN MIDDLE OF TRANSITION

* IN 2018 WANTS TO DIVEST FURTHER PART OF ITS PORTFOLIO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END DEC 97.47‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 96.85 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* END-DEC. EPRA NAV PER SHARE EUR 24.12

* INCREASE OF PROPOSED GROSS DIVIDEND TO 1.35 EUR PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 AS YEAR OF “REBALANCING FOR FUTURE GROWTH” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)