Dec 21 (Reuters) - QRF COMM VA:

* QRF CITY RETAIL SELLS NON-STRATEGIC RETAIL PROPERTY IN TEMSE

* NET SELLING PRICE (AFTER DEDUCTION OF REGISTRATION FEES AND OTHER TRANSFER COSTS): EUR 4.5 MILLION

* DEBT RATIO OF QRF CITY RETAIL EXPECTED AT ABOUT 53 PERCENT ON DEC 31 (VERSUS 56.4 PERCENT ON SEPT 30) Source text: bit.ly/2DrPqL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)