BRIEF-QSC 9-month ‍net income increased to EUR 2.6 million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - QSC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: QSC GROWS IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS AND RAISES ITS FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST

* ‍CLOUD REVENUES UP 63% IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES DECREASED BY EUR 29.1 MILLION TO EUR 264.8 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA OF EUR 29.3 MILLION VIRTUALLY MATCHED PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT ROSE BY 81% TO EUR 6.5 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET INCOME INCREASED TO EUR 2.6 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR -0.1 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE FY FREE CASH FLOW OF BETWEEN EUR 10 MILLION AND EUR 11 MILLION​

* STILL PLANS TO GENERATE FY REVENUES OF EUR 355 MILLION TO EUR 365 MILLION AND EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 36 MILLION AND EUR 40 MILLION​