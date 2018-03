March 5 (Reuters) - QSC AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 5.1 MILLION FOR 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 345 MILLION AND EUR 355 MILLION IN 2018​

* QSC - ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 35 MILLION AND EUR 40 MILLION AND A FREE CASH FLOW FIGURE OF MORE THAN EUR 10 MILLION IN 2018​