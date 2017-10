Oct 23 (Reuters) - QT GROUP OYJ

* Q3 NET SALES INCREASED BY 16.8 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 8,718 THOUSAND (7,467)​

* ‍Q3 OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR -1,302 THOUSAND (-899)​

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES IN 2017 WILL INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 15 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)