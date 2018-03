March 2 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS ANNOUNCES 24 MEGAWATT LEASE WITH GLOBAL CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE COMPANY

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - ‍AS PART OF LEASE AGREEMENT, CUSTOMER WILL LEASE FULL 24 MEGAWATT POWERED SHELL UP FRONT​

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - ‍INITIAL LEASE IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q1 OF 2019​