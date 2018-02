Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PLAN TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

* QTS REALTY TRUST - ANTICIPATES RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO HAVE ONLY A RELATIVELY MODEST IMPACT ON ITS CONSOLIDATED 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA & OPERATING FFO PER SHARE RESULTS

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC SAYS IS RE-FOCUSING ITS ORGANIZATION AND SALESFORCE ON HYPERSCALE AND HYBRID COLOCATION OPPORTUNITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: