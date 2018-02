BRIEF-QTS Reports Q4 Operating FFO Per Share $0.79

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING FFO PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.8 PERCENT TO $118.9 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CORE REVENUE $408 MILLION VERSUS $422 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $425 MILLION TO $475 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CORE OPERATING FFO PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE $2.55 TO $2.65

* QTS REALTY TRUST - ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO INCREASE GROWTH, PROFITABILITY IN BUSINESS, WHILE REDUCING COMPLEXITY, SIMPLIFYING COST STRUCTURE

* QTS REALTY TRUST - UNDER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO INTENDS TO REALIGN PRODUCT OFFERINGS AROUND HYPERSCALE AND HYBRID COLOCATION

* UNDER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO INTENDS TO EXIT CERTAIN OF C3- CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES OFFERINGS BY END OF 2018

* FFO FOR QUARTER ON A FULLY DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS WAS $0.28 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: