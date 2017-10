Sept 20 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc

* Quad/Graphics awarded $450 million contract to print 100% of Bluestem Brands’ catalogs

* Quad/Graphics Inc - ‍Contract renews Bluestem’s Fingerhut and Gettington Brands, and awards 11 additional brands under retailer’s Orchard portfolio​

* Quad/Graphics - From Jan 1, 2018, Quad/Graphics to supply paper purchasing, printing, mail/distribution services to all Bluestem Brands online retail brands​