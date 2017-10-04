BRIEF-Quad/Graphics in exclusive agreement to print Condé Nast magazine titles

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc

* Quad/Graphics Inc - under new agreement, Quad also will produce Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, New Yorker and Vanity Fair

* Beginning in January 2019, Quad will produce 100% of Condé Nast's titles