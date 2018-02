BRIEF-Qualcomm Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Broadcom Proposal

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED BROADCOM PROPOSAL

* QUALCOMM INC - QUALCOMM OFFERS TO MEET TO SEE IF BROADCOM CAN ADDRESS SERIOUS DEFICIENCIES IN VALUE AND CERTAINTY

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍QUALCOMM BOARD, ASSISTED BY ITS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS, DETERMINED THAT BROADCOM PROPOSAL MATERIALLY “UNDERVALUES” QUALCOMM​

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍BROADCOM PROPOSAL FALLS "WELL SHORT OF FIRM REGULATORY COMMITMENT" BOARD WOULD DEMAND GIVEN SIGNIFICANT DOWNSIDE RISK OF A FAILED DEAL​