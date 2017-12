Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES ASSEMBLED BY BROADCOM AND SILVER LAKE PARTNERS

* QUALCOMM - FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD‘S GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE, UNANIMOUSLY DETERMINED NOT TO NOMINATE ANY OF 11 CANDIDATES ASSEMBLED BY BROADCOM

* QUALCOMM INC - BOARD IS NOMINATING ITS 11 INCUMBENT DIRECTORS FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* QUALCOMM- BOARD WILL NOT NOMINATE ANY OF 11 CANDIDATES ASSEMBLED BY BROADCOM, SILVER LAKE PARTNERS TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: