* QUALCOMM ISSUES STATEMENT ON MEETING WITH BROADCOM

* QUALCOMM INC - “WE MET WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF BROADCOM FOR TWO HOURS EARLIER TODAY, AND LISTENED CAREFULLY TO WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY”

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍QUALCOMM BOARD WILL “PROMPTLY MEET TO DISCUSS MEETING AND TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS”​

* QUALCOMM - ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER ITS BOARD, SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM MET TODAY WITH BROADCOM TO DISCUSS BROADCOM'S PROPOSAL