BRIEF-Qualcomm reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58

July 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.58

* Quarterly non-GAAP EPS $0.83‍​

* Quarterly GAAP revenues $5.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $5.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP revenues $5.3​ billion versus $6 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.55 - $0.65‍​

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 - $0.85

* Sees Q4 revenue‍​ $5.4 billion - $6.2 billion

* Sees Q4 MSM chip shipments 205 million - 225 million‍​

* Says financial guidance for Q4 excludes QTL revenues related to the sale of Apple products by Apple's contract manufacturers ‍​

* Q3 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP results were negatively impacted as a result of actions taken by Apple's contract manufacturers

* Says due to actions by Apple's contract manufacturers, do not believe reported device sales, estimated ranges of device shipment, meaningful in measuring QTL business‍​

* Says Q3 GAAP results included reduction in operating cash flow due to $940 million payment to Blackberry

* Says Q3 GAAP results included reduction in operating cash flow also due to $927 million payment related to Korea Free Trade Commission (KFTC) fine

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S