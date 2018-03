BRIEF-Qualcomm says Broadcom's Offers Undervalue Company

March 1 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ISSUES STATEMENT

* QUALCOMM INC - BOARD REMAINS UNANIMOUS IN ITS VIEW THAT BROADCOM’S ALL OFFERS“MATERIALLY UNDERVALUES” COMPANY

* QUALCOMM INC -“‍URGE” SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO RE-ELECT ALL 11 QUALCOMM DIRECTORS ​

* QUALCOMM - “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” OF CO’S STOCKHOLDERS TO ELECT BROADCOM’S NOMINEES​, ‍WITHOUT A“MEANINGFUL DISCUSSION” ON PRICE, CLOSING CERTAINTY, LICENSING BUSINESS

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍QUALCOMM BOARD“REMAINS READY TO ENGAGE” WITH BROADCOM ON PRICE, CLOSING CERTAINTY AND LICENSING BUSINESS TALKS​

* QUALCOMM INC - CO“ATTEMPTED TO ENGAGE” WITH BROADCOM ON ISSUES INCLUDING PRICE, REGULATORY AND OTHER CLOSING CERTAINTIES​

* AT MEETINGS ON FEBRUARY 14 AND FEBRUARY 23, BROADCOM“REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN GOOD FAITH”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: