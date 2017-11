Nov 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc -

* QUALCOMM SIGNS MEMORANDA OF UNDERSTANDING WITH XIAOMI, OPPO AND VIVO AS PART OF A BILATERAL TRADE MISSION

* ‍UNDER MOU, XIAOMI, OPPO, VIVO EXPRESSES INTEREST IN PURCHASE OF COMPONENTS WITH VALUE OF NO LESS THAN $12 BILLION OVER NEXT 3 YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: