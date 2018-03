March 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018 AS A RESULT OF AN ORDER FROM CFIUS

* ‍ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME​