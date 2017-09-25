FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

* Quality Care Properties -to extend deadline for HCR ManorCare’s response to QCP’s receivership complaint to October 18, 2017, subject to court approval

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR ManorCare informed Co Paul Ormond has stepped down from board, from positions as chairman, CEO of HCR ManorCare​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - Steve Cavanaugh​, ‍HCR ManorCare’s executive vice president and COO, has been appointed president and CEO of HCR ManorCare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

