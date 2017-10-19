FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

* Quality Care Properties-agreed to further extend deadline for HCR Manorcare response to co’s receivership complaint to nov 1,subject to court approval​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR Manorcare has indicated to co that it anticipates paying approximately $21 million in rent for october, 2017​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - HCR Manorcare has paid about $12.5 million of $21 million rent due for oct 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.