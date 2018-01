BRIEF-Quality Care Properties Says HCR ManorCare Responded To August 17, 2017 Complaint

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - ON JAN 26, HCR MANORCARE RESPONDED TO AUGUST 17, 2017 COMPLAINT BY FILING MOTION TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS IN RECEIVERSHIP COMPLAINT

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES SAYS HCR MANORCARE DID NOT PAY REDUCED CASH RENT OF $14 MILLION DUE ON JAN 25 UNDER MASTER LEASE - SEC FILING

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES- "WILL OBJECT TO HCR MANORCARE'S REQUEST FOR DISMISSAL OF RECEIVERSHIP ACTION, WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE RECEIVERSHIP COMPLAINT"