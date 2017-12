Dec 11 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp:

* QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* QTRLY NET SALES $233.0 MILLION VERSUS $249.2 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* HURRICANES THAT HIT TEXAS AND FLORIDA IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER CREATED SOME "SOFTNESS AND INEFFICIENCIES" DURING Q4