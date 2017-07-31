BRIEF-Quanta Services says selected by American Electric Power for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

July 31 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta Services - selected by American Electric Power to provide engineering, procurement, construction solutions for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

* Quanta Services Inc - Quanta has yet to determine whether project will be included in Q3 2017 backlog

* Quanta Services Inc - expects construction to begin in later part of 2018, with completion expected in late 2020