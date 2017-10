Aug 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc:

* Quanta services inc - ‍Quanta Services selected by Enbridge Pipelines for line 3 replacement program in Canada​

* Quanta services inc - ‍Quanta’s construction on project will begin in August 2017 and is anticipated to continue through 2019​

* Quanta services inc - ‍selected by Enbridge Pipelines Inc. (enbridge) for two spreads of Canadian section of line 3 replacement program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: