BRIEF-Quantenna announces second quarter 2017 financial results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc

* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly GAAP earnings per share $ 0.00

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 - $0.09

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 - $0.02

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 revenue $49m to $51m

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $48.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S