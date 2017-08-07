FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quantenna announces second quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Quantenna announces second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc

* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly GAAP earnings per share $ 0.00

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 - $0.09

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 - $0.02

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 revenue $49m to $51m

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $48.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.