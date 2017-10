BRIEF-Quantum Foods Holdings gives Avian influenza update​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd:

* ‍PROVIDES AVIAN INFLUENZA UPDATE​

* COMPANY IS PROGRESSING WITH RE-INTRODUCTION OF CURRENT DORMANT ASSETS IN ORDER TO MITIGATE SOME OF THIS LOST EGG PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* ‍SOME OF THESE FACILITIES WILL ALREADY BE POPULATED WITH LAYER HENS BEFORE END OF OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍AI WAS CONFIRMED ON 27 SEPTEMBER AND 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 RESPECTIVELY, IN SOME POULTRY HOUSES ON REMAINING TWO SITES OF LEMOENKLOOF COMMERCIAL LAYER FARM IN WESTERN CAPE.​

* ‍THE TWO SITES HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED AND WILL BE DEPOPULATED IN TOTALITY IN AN ATTEMPT TO PREVENT FURTHER SPREAD OF DISEASE​