BRIEF-Quantum Genomics Launches Equity Line Financing With Kepler Cheuvreux

March 5 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* SECURES OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY AND GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH EQUITY LINE FINANCING WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

* ANNOUNCES IMPLEMENTATION OF EQUITY LINE FINANCING FACILITY, CAPPED AT EUR 24 MLN OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD, STRUCTURED AND BACKED BY KEPLER CHEUVREUX

* EQUITY FINANCING PLAN WILL BEGIN WITH A EUR 6 MILLION TRANCHE STARTING 5 MARCH 2018​

* RECRUITMENT FOR NEW-HOPE, A PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY IN TREATING HYPERTENSION, FASTER THAN PROJECTED

* TARGET PATIENT PROFILE IN QUID HF, A PHASE IIA CLINICAL STUDY IN TREATING HEART FAILURE, WIDENED