July 26 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* QUANTUM GENOMICS RAISES € 8.2 MILLION IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

* ISSUES 2,191,698 SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED FOR EUR 3.75 EACH‍​

* THIS FUND RAISING OF € 8.2 MILLION COULD BE INCREASED TO € 16.0 MILLION IN EVENT OF EXERCISE OF ALL THE WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)