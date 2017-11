Nov 15 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* ‍QUANTUM GENOMICS ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF FIRST PATIENTS IN NEW-HOPE ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION STUDY IN UNITED STATES​

* ‍PATIENTS IN UNITED STATES TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW-HOPE STUDY, DESIGNED TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF DRUG CANDIDATE QGC001 IN TREATMENT OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE​

* ‍STUDY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019​

* ‍PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IS A LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE READING AFTER EIGHT-WEEK PERIOD​