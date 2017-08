BRIEF-Quantum reports Q1 loss per share of $0.11

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp

* Quantum corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $116.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP net loss of $0.11 per diluted share

* Sees Q2 2018 total revenue of $120 million to $125 million

* Sees FY total revenue of $515 million to $525 million

* Sees FY GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share above levels achieved in fiscal 2017

* Sees Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.06 to breakeven; sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.01 to $0.05 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $137.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S