* International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract

* Quarterhill Inc says ‍under the agreement, IRD will provide installation, repair, service, and calibration at 95 TMS locations across state​

* Quarterhill - ‍new 5-year contract valued at US $4.23 million with Oklahoma department of transportation for traffic monitoring systems maintenance, service​