Nov 9 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc

* Quarterhill announces record Q3 2017 financial results

* Quarterhill Inc qtrly ‍net income per share $0.22​

* Quarterhill Inc - ‍cash from operations was negatively impacted in Q3 2017 due to a significant increase in accounts receivable​

* Quarterhill Inc - ‍consolidated revenues for three months ended September 30, 2017 were $85.9 million, compared to $16.6 million in same period last year​