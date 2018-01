Jan 18 (Reuters) - Quarto Group Inc:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍APPOINTED CAROLYN BRESH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍BRIAN PORRITT, WHO JOINED QUARTO AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN MAY 2017, WILL STAY WITH BUSINESS TO EFFECT A TRANSITION​