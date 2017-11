BRIEF-Qudian Inc announces us$100 million share repurchase program

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc

* Qudian Inc announces us$100 million share repurchase program

* Qudian Inc - ‍share repurchase program will terminate on November 20, 2018​

* Qudian Inc - ‍repurchases under program will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash provided by operating activities​

* Qudian Inc - ‍will implement share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million outstanding adss representing class A ordinary shares within next 12 month