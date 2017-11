Nov 13 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc -

* Qudian inc. Reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share rmb 2.24

* Q3 earnings per share rmb 2.20

* Q3 revenue rose 308 percent to rmb 1.451 billion

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.33