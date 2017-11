Nov 24 (Reuters) - ‍Qudian Inc

* ‍Qudian Inc to adjust APR of credit services on Alipay consumer interface​

* Qudian-For all transactions from Nov 30 on Alipay consumer interface, a effective annualized rate of 24% will be maximum rate allowed for credit services

* Qudian-‍for transactions on co's mobile apps, co will contin charging total fee on credit services translating into effective annualized rate of 36%/less​