Dec 15 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc:

* QUEBECOR INC. AMENDS ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* QUEBECOR INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO AMEND ITS NCIB TO INCREASE MAXIMUM NUMBER CLASS B SHARES THAT MAY BE REPURCHASED

* QUEBECOR INC - AMENDMENT MADE TO INCREASE TO 8.4 MILLION CLASS B SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 9.9% OF CLASS B SHARES PUBLIC FLOAT ON REFERENCE DATE