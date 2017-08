July 6 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc:

* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec

* Quebecor Media says following transaction, caisse holds 17.6 million common shares of Quebecor Media or an 18.47pct interest