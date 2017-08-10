FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

* Q2 revenue C$1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor Inc says Videotron's average monthly revenue per user(3) ("ARPU") was up $10.27 (7.2%) from $143.01 in Q2 of 2016 to $153.28 in Q2 of 2017

* Quebecor Inc says subscriber connections to mobile telephony service increased by 32,400 (3.5%) and subscriptions to Club Illico by 13,100 (4.0%) in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.