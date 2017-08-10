BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

* Q2 revenue C$1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor Inc says Videotron’s average monthly revenue per user(3) (“ARPU”) was up $10.27 (7.2%) from $143.01 in Q2 of 2016 to $153.28 in Q2 of 2017

* Quebecor Inc says subscriber connections to mobile telephony service increased by 32,400 (3.5%) and subscriptions to Club Illico by 13,100 (4.0%) in Q2 of 2017