Jan 31 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd:

* ‍ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE OF CO APPROVED ACQUISITION OF MONSTER.COM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED WITH AN INVESTMENT UPTO $ 7.5 MILLION​

* QUESS CORP - ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE OF CO APPROVED ACQUISITION OF HCL COMPUTING PRODUCTS LIMITED (100% EQUITY) WITH AN INVESTMENT UPTO RS. 30 CRORES​

* SUBSIDIARY ‍QUESSCORP HOLDINGS PTE WILL ACQUIRE MONSTER.COM.SG PTE, MONSTER.COM.HK AND MONSTER MALAYSIA SDN BHD FOR $6.5 MILLION​